Lamine Yamal and Leandro Paredes: The conflict after the 2026 World Cup final moves to the streets of Madrid

·44·Sport
Lamine Yamal and Leandro Paredes: The conflict after the 2026 World Cup final moves to the streets of Madrid

Spain's young star Lamine Yamal mockingly laughed at Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes following the 2026 World Cup final victory. During the championship parade on the streets of Madrid, the 19-year-old winger appeared with a provocative poster referencing the opponent's aggressive actions on the pitch. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Spain's victory celebrations reached a fever pitch in Madrid, with nearly two million fans in attendance. However, the most discussed moment on social media was Lamine Yamal's reaction to a poster handed to him by fans. The poster referenced a famous boxing event, reading "Velada del ano VII: Paredes vs Gavi."

The roots of this joke trace back to the chaos in the final minutes of the final held in New Jersey. After Spain's 1-0 victory, several members of the Argentina national team lost their composure. Leandro Paredes was at the center of these clashes, as cameras captured him grabbing Eric Garcia by the throat and later pushing Gavi on the pitch.

The pitch battle and its aftermath

Paredes was sent off with a red card for his rough actions but defended his team's behavior after the match. He wrote on social media that he was deeply saddened by the defeat but proud to have given his all on the pitch. According to him, the Argentine players conducted themselves appropriately in that situation.

Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, kept the celebratory mood high during the parade. He not only mocked Paredes but also grabbed the microphone with his teammate and close friend Nico Williams, dancing to Bad Bunny songs. This joyful atmosphere stood in stark contrast to the tense situation following the final match.

Other members of the Argentina national team, notably Enzo Fernandez, also tried to justify the aggressive approach after the defeat. He emphasized that there are things more important than the result and that the team defended the honor of their homeland with dignity. However, according to international media, including ixbt.com, the behavior of the Argentine players is drawing widespread criticism.

For Spain, this victory was not just a World Cup title, but a confirmation of the new generation's hegemony in the football world. Young stars like Lamine Yamal and Gavi demonstrated that they are superior to their opponents not only on the pitch but also under psychological pressure. This joke on the streets of Madrid is a sign that the rivalry between the two national teams will continue for a long time.

Lamine YamalLeandro ParedesSpainArgentinaWorld Cup
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