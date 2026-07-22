A new era in Belgium: Van Bommel to be trusted until 2028

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A new era in Belgium: Van Bommel to be trusted until 2028

Changes are expected in the coaching staff of the Belgian national team. According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Dutch specialist Mark van Bommel will be the team's new head coach.

The parties have reached an agreement on the main terms of the cooperation. It is reported that only the signing of documents remains to formalize the appointment.

The agreement is set until 2028

According to Romano, the contract with Mark van Bommel will be valid until 2028.

This may mean that the Royal Belgian Football Association is tasking the new coach not only with short-term results but also with preparing the national team for upcoming major tournaments.

So far, the Belgian Football Association has not officially announced the appointment. Therefore, until the documents are signed and the federation's statement is released, the news remains in the status of insider information.

Contract with Rudi Garcia will not be extended

Earlier, the Belgian Football Association announced that it would not continue its cooperation with national team head coach Rudi Garcia.

According to the federation's statement, the French specialist's contract, which expires on July 31, 2026, will not be extended. Thus, the way was paved for a new coaching era in the national team.

If Van Bommel's appointment is officially confirmed, he will take charge of the Belgian national team after Garcia.

The result of the 2026 World Cup may have influenced the decision

The Belgian national team reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. At this stage, the team was eliminated from the tournament after losing 1-2 to Spain, who later became the champions.

Although reaching the quarterfinals is not considered a poor result, the federation may have aimed to utilize the team's potential more effectively and build a long-term project with a new generation of players.

In addition to experienced players, Belgium's squad includes young talents who are proving themselves at the international level. The new coach faces the task of uniting them into a single system.

What is expected from Van Bommel?

During his playing career, Mark van Bommel was known for his tough and disciplined style in central midfield. In his coaching style, it is expected that great importance will be placed on physical preparation, control in the center of the field, and tactical discipline.

In the Belgian national team, he will need to address the following key issues:

  • increasing the team's defensive stability;

  • carrying out the generational transition smoothly;

  • fully utilizing the potential of leading players;

  • preparing the national team for the next major tournaments.

If the agreement is formalized, this task with the national team will become one of the biggest challenges in Van Bommel's coaching career.

Official announcement expected

According to current information, there are no serious obstacles to the appointment, and the parties only need to formalize the documents.

Now, the main focus is on the official statement from the Belgian Football Association. If the deal is confirmed, Mark van Bommel will lead the "Red Devils" until 2028 and usher in a new era for the national team.

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