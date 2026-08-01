«London derby»: «Tottenham» defeats «Chelsea» in the 90+2nd minute

Fans witnessed true English Premier League intensity and drama in the pre-season friendly match held in Sydney, Australia. In the clash between «Chelsea» and «Tottenham Hotspur» at the famous «Australia» Stadium, the 10-man «Spurs» snatched victory in the dying seconds.

The match, which captured the attention of millions of Blues and Spurs fans, ended with a 1:2 scoreline, going down in history as one of the tour's most intense encounters.

1. Early goals and a sensational debut: Tonali and Estevao respond

The match started at a high tempo and with fierce attacks from the very first minutes. Despite it being a pre-season preparation match, the two London clubs offered an uncompromising battle on the pitch.

17th minute (0:1): «Tottenham» newcomer midfielder Sandro Tonali showed his skill right from his debut matches for the team. With a quick counter-attack and a precise shot, Tonali opened the scoring, putting the «Spurs» ahead.

21st minute (1:1): «Chelsea» responded to this goal very quickly. Talented Brazilian forward Estevao took advantage of a mistake by the opposing defenders to restore parity, putting 1:1 on the scoreboard.

Thus, the first half ended in a hard-fought draw and at an intense tempo.

2. On-pitch tension: Danso's red card and «Tottenham»'s resilience

With the start of the second half, the script of the game took a sharp turn. In the 49th minute, «Tottenham» defender Kevin Danso was directly red-carded by the referee for a foul.

Playing with a man down, Ange Postecoglou's side were forced to play an organized defensive game and rely on counter-attacks for the remaining 40-plus minutes. Meanwhile, «Chelsea», despite having a numerical advantage, struggled to break through the opponent's defense.

3. Drama in the 90+2nd minute: Richarlison's decisive strike

Just when the game seemed destined for a draw, «Tottenham» showed true grit in the added minutes granted by the referee.

Brazilian forward Richarlison finished off a swift counter-attack in the 90+2nd minute with a precise shot, hitting the «Blues»' net and bringing a dramatic victory to his 10-man team.

Friendly match protocol:

«Chelsea» — «Tottenham Hotspur» — 1:2

Goals: Sandro Tonali 17' (0:1), Estevao 21' (1:1), Richarlison 90+2' (1:2).

Red card: Kevin Danso 49' («Tottenham»).

Venue: «Australia» Stadium (Sydney).

4. Review of the past season and first tests in the new season

For both clubs, this match served as an important foundation to test their condition ahead of the new season. Based on the results of the past 2024/2025 season:

«Chelsea» amassed 52 points and had to settle for 10th place in the standings.

«Tottenham» had a difficult season with 41 points, remaining in 17th position.

In the 1st round of the new English Premier League season, the «Blues» will be guests of «Fulham» away on August 24. The «Spurs» will travel to «Brentford»'s home ground on August 22.

Conclusion

The «London derby» in Sydney once again proved that pre-season matches are not merely friendly in status. While «Tottenham» pulling off a victory a man down showed they are mentally prepared for the new season, «Chelsea»'s inability to capitalize on their numerical advantage serves as an important warning ahead of future games.

In your opinion, will «Chelsea» and «Tottenham» be able to break into the top four in the new EPL season? Leave your predictions in the comments!