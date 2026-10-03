Serious blow to the defense: Real Madrid selects 3 candidates following Asencio's injury

Real Madrid has encountered an unexpected problem. Due to central defender Raul Asencio suffering a serious injury and being sidelined for a long period, the "Royal Club" is urgently pondering how to strengthen its central defensive line.

According to reports from the Spanish publication Fichajes, the Madrid club's scouting department has formed a shortlist for the center of defense, which includes three well-known defenders.

The 3 candidates on Real's shortlist: who are they?

The players targeted by the Madrid giants are:

Jacobo Ramon (Como) — the main and priority option; Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund); Alessandro Bastoni (Inter).

At present, Real's management is focusing on their own academy graduate Jacobo Ramon as the most suitable and convenient option.

The 9 million euro buy-back clause and the main obstacle

Real could carry out the transfer for Ramon under quite favorable conditions:

The Madrid club sold the 20-year-old defender to Italian side Como in the summer of 2025 for 2.5 million euros .

According to the agreement, Real retained 50 percent of the player's rights and included several buy-back clauses in the contract. Next summer, the Madrid side will have the opportunity to buy him back for 9 million euros.

However, the main obstacle to the transfer might not be money, but the player's personal desire. Currently, Jacobo Ramon regularly features in the starting lineup for Como. Since he does not want to lose regular playing time, it is reported that he is not very inclined to return to Madrid as a substitute.

For context, after seven rounds of La Liga, Real sits in 4th place in the standings with 15 points.