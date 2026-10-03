Sensational rumor: Erling Haaland wants to play for only one club in the future...

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Sensational rumor: Erling Haaland wants to play for only one club in the future...

Manchester City's goal machine Erling Haaland could continue his career in the Spanish La Liga in the future. According to sensational information spread by journalist Juan Jesus, the Norwegian striker's representatives have taken the first official step towards the Catalan giants.

According to the source, following confirmations obtained through multiple channels, Haaland's inner circle has informed the Barcelona management of the preliminary terms regarding the potential transfer fee and the salary amount the star player will demand.

Not an immediate purchase, but a long-term plan

This contact does not mean that Haaland will leave Manchester in the coming months. Currently, the situation is as follows:

  • Erling feels extremely comfortable and happy at Manchester City.

  • The forward has extended his contract with the English club for a long term — until 2034.

However, the journalist notes that if the Norwegian forward decides to set himself a new challenge and change clubs, Barcelona remains the single and main option he would choose. Haaland's interest in the Catalan giant's project is rated as high.

Erling HaalandManchester CityBarcelonaCatalan giants
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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