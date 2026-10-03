Zinedine Zidane reveals what he was disappointed about after the draw with Italy

In one of the central matches of the Nations League, the national teams of France and Italy drew 1:1. After the match concluded, French head coach Zinedine Zidane shared his thoughts and, while expressing satisfaction with the performance, did not hide his deep disappointment with the result.

The French coach emphasized that his players dominated the pitch, but small details in football prevented them from securing the victory.

«I am proud of my players»

In an interview with TF1, Zinedine Zidane spoke openly about his analysis of the game and his emotions:

«I am very disappointed because we deserved more. But that is football. We should have finished the game with a win. Nevertheless, I am proud of my players. They gave their all on the pitch, there is no doubt about that,» said the head coach.

The expert also touched upon the tactical changes in the first and second halves of the match:

«In the first half, we controlled the ball, but it didn't produce results. We tried to correct that aspect during the break. You have to use the open spaces to strike at the opponent. We were able to show the game we planned, while Italy played in their defensive style. There was almost no serious danger in front of our goal.».

«A small moment can change everything»

Responding to journalists' questions about Lucas da Cunha, Zidane expressed his full confidence in every member of the team: