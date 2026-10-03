«Even lions know when the hunt is over»: Ibrahimovic on Ronaldo's demarche

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«Even lions know when the hunt is over»: Ibrahimovic on Ronaldo's demarche

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to his scandalous departure from the Portugal national team camp. The former striker, always known for his sharp and outspoken views, called the Portuguese star's decision disrespectful.

Earlier, it was reported that the 41-year-old Ronaldo, after not being fielded in the Nations League match against Norway and spending the entire game on the bench, decided to leave the team camp and end his career in the national team.

«Do not ruin the legacy you built because of your ego»

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stressed that Ronaldo needs to acknowledge his age and know when to stop:

«You shouldn't ruin the legacy you built because of your ego. Leaving the Portugal national team camp without speaking to your teammates? That is disrespectful. You must realize that you are no longer young.

Look at Zlatan. I was also young once. I played at the highest level, and then I ended my career. Even lions know when the hunt is over», — Ibrahimovich said.

The scandal around Ronaldo is escalating

Cristiano's future in the national team and his disagreement with the coaching staff continue to be hotly debated by the international sports community. The next step for the 41-year-old forward, who left the national team following objections in the match against Norway, remains open for now.

Zlatan IbrahimovicCristiano RonaldoPortugal national teamNations League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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