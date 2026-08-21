Obstacles to Mattia Perin’s move to Palermo cleared

·8·Sport
Obstacles to Mattia Perin’s move to Palermo cleared

According to information from Matteo Moretto and GOAL.com, goalkeeper Mattia Perin’s transfer from Juventus to SS Palermo has taken a positive turn in recent hours. Negotiations between the parties have intensified, with progress being made toward completing the deal. The transfer is significant amid further changes to the Turin club’s squad and competition among its goalkeepers. Goal.com reports .

It has been reported that the player’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, held intensive talks with the Juventus leadership last night. The main aim of the discussions was to reduce the Bianconeri’s financial demands and accelerate the agreement. The club’s management indicated that, as a sign of respect for the player and gratitude for his years of loyalty, it was ready to let him leave on favorable terms.

Negotiations between the clubs and their plans

Juventus and Palermo officials remain in regular contact. The aim is to reach a final agreement and formalize the contract-signing process as soon as possible. Completing the transfer is expected to represent a major step for the Sicilian club’s ambitions in the new season, as the experienced goalkeeper would bring significant confidence to the team’s defense.

At the same time, the Turin club’s other plans regarding its goalkeepers remain under scrutiny. In particular, Michele Di Gregorio’s future is still uncertain. If he also leaves the club during the summer transfer window, Juventus will immediately begin considering alternative options.

Possible next moves in the transfer market

If Juventus loses one of its first-choice goalkeepers, the club will explore the possibility of signing Mandas from SS Lazio. He could be brought in as a backup to Vicario. Such a chain reaction in the transfer market is certain to affect the squad-building process at the Turin club, as well as at other Serie A teams.

Mattia Perin’s move to Palermo would not only open a new chapter in the player’s career but also help strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the clubs. An official announcement of the transfer is expected in the coming days.

JuventusPalermoMattia PerinTransferSerie A
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