Juventus Search for a New Striker: Mateo Retegui Among the Top Candidates

Juventus are looking for a new central striker in the final days of the transfer window to strengthen their attack. According to Tuttosport, the Turin club are considering several players as potential additions to the squad. Their main target is currently Joshua Zirkzee, who is expected to leave Manchester United, while Mateo Retegui, who plays in Saudi Arabia, remains an alternative option. Goal.com reports this.

Mateo Retegui, the former Atalanta and Genoa striker who now plays for Al-Qadsiah, is valued for his familiarity with Italian football. He became Serie A's top scorer in the 2024–25 season. Juventus had been monitoring him since January last year, and their interest has intensified in recent days. In particular, his return to good form was confirmed when, after fully recovering from the kneecap fracture he suffered on April 20, he scored twice against Al-Tal in the King's Cup.

Financial Obstacles and the Player's Intentions

There are serious financial obstacles to completing the transfer. Juventus officials, including Ottolini, are assessing the cost of signing the player. However, they understand that no European club can guarantee him the €20 million net annual salary he earns in the Saudi Pro League. Nevertheless, the striker, who is under contract until 2029, wants to return to Italy and play for a prestigious club. He is even ready to take a pay cut to regain his place in Roberto Mancini's national team.

For the club, signing players such as Retegui, Zirkzee or Sørloth is currently possible only on loan or through a permanent transfer. However, Juventus must first resolve another problem in attack. Specifically, a Canadian striker who is not part of the head coach's plans continues to insist on staying in Turin and fighting for his place. If he does not leave the club, Juventus' plans to sign a new striker could become financially unfeasible.