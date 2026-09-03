La Liga president Javier Tebas stated that Manchester City midfielder Rodri deserves to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. In his opinion, the player's brilliant performance at the World Cup makes him a clear favorite for this prestigious award. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Goal.com, the competition among the world's biggest football stars in the 2026 season is more intense than ever. While the 2024 battle was primarily between Rodri and Vinícius Júnior, the list of contenders is broader this time.

Heroics at the World Cup

The La Liga chief believes that despite Rodri missing significant time due to injuries at the club level, his reliable performances at the World Cup have compensated for everything. He was the primary architect of the Spanish national team's World Cup victory.

For his actions on the pitch and his control of the game's tempo, Rodri was awarded the tournament's Golden Ball. Tebas even went as far as calling him the 'Messi' of Spanish football, a sentiment supported by national team coach Luis de la Fuente.

Strong competition and main contenders

However, the race will not be easy for Rodri this year. One of his main rivals is his club teammate Lamine Yamal. Additionally, Harry Kane, who has been scoring goals for fun for Bayern Munich and won the Bundesliga title, is also mentioned among the top contenders.

Experts believe the end-of-season voting process will lead to intense debates in determining the world's best player. Nevertheless, Javier Tebas remains firm in his belief that the Spanish midfielder is absolutely deserving of the award.