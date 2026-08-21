José Mourinho Issues Stern Warning to Real Madrid Stars

·13·Sport
José Mourinho Issues Stern Warning to Real Madrid Stars

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho shared important thoughts on the team’s current condition and the readiness of its star players at a press conference ahead of the away match against Espanyol in the second round of La Liga. According to Goal.com, the experienced coach urged his players not to become overly complacent and warned them about the early challenges of the season. Goal.com reports this.

As is known, this will be Real Madrid’s first official away match of the 2026/27 La Liga season. The club’s opening-round fixture against Real Sociedad was postponed as an exception to give players who participated in the 2026 World Cup additional rest and recovery time. As a result, the squad was divided into different groups during preseason preparations.

Mourinho’s Concerns About the Preparation Process

At the press conference, the coach specifically emphasized how difficult it had been to bring the squad to the same level of fitness. According to him, some players had already completed 36 training sessions and more than six matches, while others had been limited to a short preparation period and only a few games.

For this reason, José Mourinho explained that the players would be expected to show patience and maximum responsibility, adding that the difficulties were temporary. “It is easy to talk, but harder to act,” the coach told the Real Madrid stars in a characteristically stern message.

The Opponent’s Potential and the Team’s Mood

Tomorrow’s opponents, Espanyol, have made an excellent start to the season. The Catalan side scored three goals against Levante at home, kept a clean sheet and secured a convincing victory, earning their first three points. Playing in front of their own supporters, the hosts will take to the pitch in high spirits.

Mourinho rated the opponent’s potential highly, saying: “They are a good team. Teams that have been playing under the same coach for a long time have excellent preparation and their own unique dynamics. Espanyol play well and have great ambition. We are ready for the match against them.”

Speaking about his state at the start of the season, the coach added that he felt calm and was ready for another intriguing test in the league. For Real Madrid stars Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and the other leaders, this season is expected to be a true test of character.

José MourinhoReal MadridEspanyolLa LigaFootball
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