Super comeback on debut: Ferran Torres saves PSG from a cold shower (video)

The new season of the French championship began with a serious unexpected test for the reigning champions "Paris Saint-Germain" . Visiting the uncompromising "Rennes" , the Parisians were trailing by two goals but managed a dramatic draw (2:2) thanks to second-half determination and the skill of their new signing.

The true hero of this encounter was the Spanish forward Ferran Torres , who was making his first official appearance in a PSG jersey.

First-half cold shower: Intense pressure from the hosts

From the start, the hosts took the initiative and caught the favorites' defense off guard:

9th minute (1:0): "Rennes" midfielder Sebastian Szymański finished a quick combination precisely to open the scoring;

38th minute (2:0): Just before the end of the first half, Esteban Lepol scored the second goal against the champions, putting the Parisians in a difficult position.

Luis Enrique's successful substitution and Torres' flawless debut

Ferran Torres, who entered the pitch at the start of the second half, completely changed the flow of the game:

71st minute (2:1): After an attack starting from the flank, Torres reduced the deficit and gave his team hope;

82nd minute (2:2): 11 minutes later, the Spanish forward scored again in a difficult situation, completing a brace and saving PSG from certain defeat.

Match report and lineups:

Ligue 1. Matchday 1

"Rennes" — "PSG" 2:2

August 23

Goals: Szymański (9), Lepol (38) — Ferran Torres (71, 82).

"PSG": Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez, Zaïre-Emery (Akliouche, 60), Vitinha (Beraldo, 69), Neves (Ruiz, 60), Doué, Kvaratskhelia (Godts, 46), Dembélé (Ferran Torres, 46).

Thus, PSG started the new season with a tough and hard-fought draw away from home, earning their first point in the championship.