Mourinho explains real football to fans after Malaga match

·0·Sport
Mourinho explains real football to fans after Malaga match

Real Madrid hosted Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 3rd round of La Liga, securing a dominant 4-0 victory. After the match, Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho attended a press conference, where he discussed his team's performance, tactical control, and the philosophy of real football that fans should understand.

The experienced coach specifically noted that the pace of the game was lowered in the second half following the quick goals in the first, and that this was a planned tactical decision.

“Every time we increased the tempo, we could have scored”: Second half and control

Jose Mourinho evaluated the game control and the actions of the defensive line as follows:

  • Game pace and control: “The second half was more about controlling the game and playing at a lower tempo. Malaga seemed to control the ball calmly, but it was clear that every time we increased the tempo, we could have scored another 1-2 goals,” said the coach.

  • Clean sheet and the art of defending: “Our main goal was not to concede. You cannot always play with aggressive attacks. We must know how to defend solidly when the opponent pushes forward.”

Vinicius's tracking back and the “one team” philosophy

Mourinho emphasized the importance of star players adhering to team discipline:

  • True dedication from Vinicius: “If fans understand what top-level football is, they should have enjoyed the defensive work in the second half. Today we saw a real team that also works for the defense. After losing the ball, Vinicius tracked back to help the defense.”

  • Team spirit: “Football is not just about enjoying beautiful goals. It is very important that fans return home with the firm belief that ‘we are one team’.”

10 goals in 3 games and the importance of 1-0 victories

Speaking about the goal statistics throughout the season, the coach revealed the secret of productivity:

  • What is needed for a 121-goal record?: “To score 121 goals in a season, you need high-level performers in attack. We have now scored 10 goals in three games.”

  • The value of a 1-0 scoreline: “Sometimes we win 1-0, and we should be just as happy with that result,” Mourinho concluded.

Real MadridJose MourinhoLa LigaFootball TacticsVinicius
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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