Song Yadong makes sharp comments about Umar Nurmagomedov

·78·Sport
Song Yadong makes sharp comments about Umar Nurmagomedov

Chinese UFC fighter Song Yadong, at the UFC Fight Night 286 tournament held in Shanghai, Umar Nurmagomedov shared his emotions after his victory over him.

This victory is of special importance for Yadong. He noted that, Nurmagomedov was considered by many as a future champion before the fight.

«This is the best moment of my life»

After the fight, Song Yadong said he was very happy with his victory.

«I feel amazing. This is the best moment of my life».

The Chinese fighter also noted Nurmagomedov's strengths.

According to him, the Russian athlete's grappling skills are at a high level, and many saw him as one of the main contenders for the championship title in the future.

«Everyone considered him the best fighter»

Yadong also recalled the high praise given to his opponent.

He emphasized:

  • Nurmagomedov was recognized as a strong fighter;

  • his grappling was highly rated;

  • many considered him a future champion;

  • but the end of the fight was decided in Yadong's favor.

«His grappling is very strong, many thought he would be the future champion. Did you see what happened? I knocked him out».

An important victory for Yadong

Umar Nurmagomedov the victory over him was an important result in Song Yadong's career.

Especially the fact that the fight ended in a knockout made the Chinese athlete's victory even more impressive.

It is clear from Yadong's post-fight statements that he is not only satisfied with the victory, but also takes great pleasure in defeating a highly-rated opponent.

Now Yadong has new goals

The victory over Nurmagomedov could open up new opportunities for the Chinese fighter.

Yadong himself rated this result as one of the brightest moments of his career.

Song Yadong said he felt «amazing» after the fight in Shanghai and reiterated that he knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov, whom many considered a title contender.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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