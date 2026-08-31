Specialized Unveils New Turbo Vado E-Bike

·25·Technology
Specialized Unveils New Turbo Vado E-Bike

The modern urban transport market has been enriched with a new advanced development. According to ixbt.com, the renowned brand Specialized has introduced its latest and most technologically advanced urban e-bike: the Turbo Vado 6.0 IGH model. This vehicle attracts attention not only for its powerful technical specifications but also for its innovative features that ensure rider safety and comfort. This is reported by news source.

Smart Technologies and Safety System

The new model is equipped with the latest electronic systems to provide the rider with maximum convenience on the road. A 2.2-inch user-friendly touchscreen display is mounted on the handlebars, making it very easy to control key functions. Additionally, there is a special Quad Lock mount next to the screen, allowing for the attachment and wireless charging of compatible smartphones.

Safety has also been given special attention. A Garmin radar integrated into the bike's frame provides timely warnings about vehicles approaching from behind. For additional anti-theft protection, support for the Apple Find My service has been implemented, allowing owners to constantly monitor the location of their transport.

Powerful Motor and Impressive Autonomy

In terms of technical capabilities, the Specialized Turbo Vado 6.0 IGH has become a leader in its class. The device is equipped with a centrally mounted Specialized 3.1 motor, which delivers 100 N·m of torque. This significantly facilitates climbing steep hills and maneuvering through busy city streets.

For long-distance travel, the bike is powered by an 840 Wh battery. This battery capacity allows for long distances to be covered on a single charge. As a result, trips outside the city or daily commutes become even more convenient.

Innovative Transmission and Comfort

One of the model's key features is the Enviolo Automatic transmission. Instead of traditional shifters, it uses a planetary hub that steplessly adjusts the gear ratio within a 380% range. Power transmission is handled by a Gates carbon belt, which is virtually maintenance-free and runs much quieter than a standard chain.

The front features a RockShox suspension fork with 90 mm of travel, as well as a suspension seatpost. As factory-equipped, the unit comes with front and rear fenders and two panniers. This rich equipment has affected the weight — the total weight of the e-bike is 32.45 kg.

With such high-tech features and capabilities, the price of the Specialized Turbo Vado 6.0 IGH model in the European market is 7900 euros. This price reflects the device's premium segment status and its provision of the most advanced solutions for daily commuting.

E-BikeSpecializedTechnologyTransportGadget
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Abror Shuhratov
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