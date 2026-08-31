Bobur Qurbonov defeated after full-distance bout (video)

·38·Sport
Bobur Qurbonov defeated after full-distance bout (video)

Uzbek boxer Bobur Qurbonov held his latest professional ring bout. Our compatriot faced Ilnar Ishimbayev.

The highly anticipated clash went the full distance, and the winner was not decided by knockout or technical knockout, but by judges' decision. determined.

Qurbonov went the full distance

The bout between Bobur Qurbonov and Ilnar Ishimbayev lasted all scheduled rounds.

At the end of the fight, the judges tallied the scorecards and awarded the victory to Ishimbayev.

Result:

Boxer

Result

Bobur Qurbonov

Defeat

Ilnar Ishimbayev

Victory

Fight result

Judges' decision

Fight duration

Full rounds

Winner determined by points

Throughout the fight, both boxers showcased their skills. However, in the final tally, Ishimbayev was deemed superior by the judges.

Bobur Qurbonov fought until the end, but the judges' decision did not go in his favor.

A new fight awaits Qurbonov

After this defeat, the main task for Bobur Qurbonov is to analyze the mistakes made in the fight and prepare for the next bout.

In professional boxing, a single defeat does not mean the end of a career. On the contrary, it provides an opportunity for the athlete to prove themselves again in the next match.

Bobur Qurbonov lost to Ilnar Ishimbayev on points in a fight that went the full distance.

BoxingBobur QurbonovIlnar IshimbayevProfessional BoxingFight Results
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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