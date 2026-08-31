Azizyan reveals behind-the-scenes details of Guskov vs. Ankalaev fight

Gor Azizyan, the coach of UFC light heavyweight Bogdan Guskov ("Tsarevich"), has made a sharp and candid statement regarding his student's fight against Magomed Ankalaev. In an interview with Sport24, the renowned expert emphasized that despite the 5th-round technical knockout, Bogdan should be proud of this performance rather than ashamed.

As a reminder, Guskov, ranked 10th, accepted a grueling 5-round fight against the division's #1 contender, Ankalaev, on short notice.

"He took the risk when everyone else was afraid": Azizyan's sharp comments

Gor Azizyan shared the following regarding Guskov's heroism and the circumstances during the fight:

Courage that saved the league: "We know the reasons for the defeat, but I cannot disclose them right now. When you take an unexpected blow during a fight, the whole plan changes. Being ranked 10th, Bogdan took a risk when everyone else was avoiding Ankalaev. He earned good money and renewed his contract. The UFC even owes him, because he saved the promotion from a difficult situation. He fought with dignity and has nothing to be ashamed of," said the coach.

Why didn't the right hand work?: It was noted that Bogdan faced certain physical issues during the fight, and that the grappling and key right-hand strikes did not go as planned, but they are viewing this calmly.

"Ankalaev should have shown something instead of just lying on top"

The coach responded sharply to criticisms that Bogdan should have taken more risks: