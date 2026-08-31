Real Madrid secures a convincing victory over Malaga

Thanks to a brilliant performance by Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid defeated Malaga 4-0 at home, continuing their successful run in La Liga. This victory not only maintains the team's lead in the standings but also marks the third consecutive win for Jose Mourinho since his return as head coach, reaffirming the Madrid side's status as leaders in the Spanish championship. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, Real Madrid established dominance from the opening minutes and decided the fate of the match in a short time. In the 19th minute, English midfielder Jude Bellingham showcased his individual skill to open the scoring. The 23-year-old player, having gained possession 35 meters from the center of the pitch, dribbled past three defenders and left Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero helpless, scoring a magnificent goal.

The Bellingham and Mbappe show

Just seven minutes later, Bellingham became the protagonist again. After a shot saved by Herrero, the English player's header deflected off the goalkeeper into the net, resulting in an own goal. Following this, Kylian Mbappe, who recently scored a hat-trick against Real Sociedad, demonstrated his efficiency once more, extending the lead from 2-0 to 3-0. The French forward converted a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank, firing into the bottom corner from inside the penalty area to effectively seal the game before halftime.

Real Madrid maintained complete control in the second half, leaving their opponent with almost no chances. In the final minutes, substitute Arda Guler set the final score. After a swift counter-attack and beautiful passing with Vinicius Junior, the young Turkish talent tapped the ball in from close range to finalize the result.

Jose Mourinho's tactical approach

In the post-match press conference, Jose Mourinho did not hide his satisfaction with his players' performance, specifically praising Jude Bellingham. The Portuguese expert noted that in his second stint, he has managed to find a balance between the stars in the attacking line and emphasized that rumors about misunderstandings between them are baseless. For his part, Bellingham noted that Mourinho's arrival has given him more freedom on the pitch, helping him fully showcase his potential.

According to statistics, Real Madrid maintained 56.7% possession throughout the match and registered 19 shots (compared to Malaga's 14). This convincing victory is an important step for Los Blancos to strengthen their position in the title race against their main rival, Barcelona.