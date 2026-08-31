Real Madrid secures a convincing victory over Malaga

·2·Sport
Real Madrid secures a convincing victory over Malaga

Thanks to a brilliant performance by Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid defeated Malaga 4-0 at home, continuing their successful run in La Liga. This victory not only maintains the team's lead in the standings but also marks the third consecutive win for Jose Mourinho since his return as head coach, reaffirming the Madrid side's status as leaders in the Spanish championship. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, Real Madrid established dominance from the opening minutes and decided the fate of the match in a short time. In the 19th minute, English midfielder Jude Bellingham showcased his individual skill to open the scoring. The 23-year-old player, having gained possession 35 meters from the center of the pitch, dribbled past three defenders and left Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero helpless, scoring a magnificent goal.

The Bellingham and Mbappe show

Just seven minutes later, Bellingham became the protagonist again. After a shot saved by Herrero, the English player's header deflected off the goalkeeper into the net, resulting in an own goal. Following this, Kylian Mbappe, who recently scored a hat-trick against Real Sociedad, demonstrated his efficiency once more, extending the lead from 2-0 to 3-0. The French forward converted a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank, firing into the bottom corner from inside the penalty area to effectively seal the game before halftime.

Real Madrid maintained complete control in the second half, leaving their opponent with almost no chances. In the final minutes, substitute Arda Guler set the final score. After a swift counter-attack and beautiful passing with Vinicius Junior, the young Turkish talent tapped the ball in from close range to finalize the result.

Jose Mourinho's tactical approach

In the post-match press conference, Jose Mourinho did not hide his satisfaction with his players' performance, specifically praising Jude Bellingham. The Portuguese expert noted that in his second stint, he has managed to find a balance between the stars in the attacking line and emphasized that rumors about misunderstandings between them are baseless. For his part, Bellingham noted that Mourinho's arrival has given him more freedom on the pitch, helping him fully showcase his potential.

According to statistics, Real Madrid maintained 56.7% possession throughout the match and registered 19 shots (compared to Malaga's 14). This convincing victory is an important step for Los Blancos to strengthen their position in the title race against their main rival, Barcelona.

Real MadridJude BellinghamKylian MbappeJose MourinhoLa Liga
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Song Yadong makes sharp comments about Umar NurmagomedovSong Yadong makes sharp comments about Umar NurmagomedovToday, 09:16Azizyan reveals behind-the-scenes details of Guskov vs. Ankalaev fightAzizyan reveals behind-the-scenes details of Guskov vs. Ankalaev fightToday, 09:12Bobur Qurbonov defeated after full-distance bout (video)Bobur Qurbonov defeated after full-distance bout (video)Today, 09:06Mujibillo Tursunov defeats Russian boxer in YakutskMujibillo Tursunov defeats Russian boxer in YakutskToday, 08:59Mourinho explains real football to fans after Malaga matchMourinho explains real football to fans after Malaga matchToday, 08:53Surprising result in Spain: Valencia thrashed away from homeSurprising result in Spain: Valencia thrashed away from homeToday, 05:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)