Oppo Find X10 Pro Max flagship unveiled with three 200 MP cameras

·0·Technology
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max flagship unveiled with three 200 MP cameras

The smartphone market is preparing for another major flagship launch. According to ixbt.com, the first renders of the upcoming Oppo Find X10 Pro Max have been released, sparking significant interest among mobile enthusiasts. This device aims to take a major step in the mobile industry with its advanced technical specifications and a completely new design concept. This is reported by news source.

One of the most notable features of the new smartphone is the camera module on the rear panel. The manufacturer has placed a large horizontal block on the back, which contains a square module housing three main lenses. An additional lens is positioned separately.

Advanced camera capabilities and new sensor

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is expected to set new standards for photography capabilities. According to reports, the main camera, ultra-wide-angle module, and periscopic telephoto lens will each be equipped with 200 MP high-resolution sensors. In addition, a separate Danxia camera will be installed.

Furthermore, the device will be the first smartphone in the industry to support the Samsung ISOCELL HPC sensor. This innovative sensor uses DeepPix technology to optimize light reception directly at the pixel level. This allows for high-quality photos in any lighting condition.

Design and display technologies

Significant changes have also been made to the exterior. A special white version, developed in collaboration with the renowned company Hasselblad, adds a unique charm to the device's design. At the same time, it was reported that the Oppo Find X10 model would be equipped with a new generation OLED screen.

This display panel, called Tianma Tiangong Screen 2.0, was unveiled in China, with the manufacturer focusing on reducing blue light intensity, maintaining image quality in low-light conditions, and color accuracy. The new screen also stands out with its virtually invisible, ultra-thin bezels on all four sides.

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Abror Shuhratov
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