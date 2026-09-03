Ange Postecoglou explains why he chose Al Nassr

Renowned manager Ange Postecoglou admitted that the opportunity to work with Cristiano Ronaldo was the deciding factor in his move to manage the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Australian coach believes that collaborating with the Portuguese star will undoubtedly become one of the brightest chapters in his coaching career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with The Howie Games podcast, the 61-year-old manager spoke about signing a two-year contract in July, replacing Jorge Jesus at the club. According to him, the offer to work with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was impossible to refuse, as the forward is currently striving to reach the 1,000-goal milestone in his career.

Collaboration with historical figures

Having worked with many world-famous players throughout his career, Postecoglou views his new job at the Riyadh club as an opportunity to become part of Cristiano Ronaldo's historical legacy. According to him, working alongside such great individuals is a huge honor for any coach.

“When I look back at my career, I am happy to have participated in the success of others,” says Postecoglou. He recalled playing under Ferenc Puskás during his playing days, as well as working with Asian football legends like Tim Cahill in the Australian national team and Son Heung-min at Tottenham.

Attitude towards non-European leagues

After being unemployed following a short stint at Nottingham Forest in October, the manager received offers from dozens of clubs. However, he firmly emphasized that he does not consider moving to the Middle East a step backward in his career.

According to ixbt.com and sports publications, despite some experts undervaluing leagues outside of Europe, Postecoglou has never subscribed to such stereotypes. In his view, a professional coach should always focus on new challenges and the opportunity to work with great players.