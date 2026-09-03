In the Dnipro district of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, an armed clash occurred between two pillars of national security: the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense. The shootout on Shumsky Street left at least three military intelligence officers with serious gunshot wounds, two of whom are in critical condition. This emergency has exposed deep internal conflicts within Ukraine's security apparatus.

The Disappearance of the RDK Commander: A Black BMW and a Secret Prison

According to 'Ukrainska Pravda', the roots of the bloody conflict lie in the abduction of Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the 'Russian Volunteer Corps' (RDK) Ukrainian unit, from his courtyard in Kyiv on August 23 by unidentified individuals:

Violation of Procedural Rules: No official report was filed during Kaplunov's arrest, no formal charges were announced, and he was denied access to a lawyer or translator;

“It was a simple kidnapping”: In an interview with 'Radio NV' after his release, Kaplunov recalled the event: “They threw me to the ground, handcuffed me, and shoved me into a black BMW. Honestly, it was just a kidnapping. With my hands cuffed and my eyes taped shut, I was taken to some secret prison. For several days, I was kept blindfolded and chained.”

SBU's Claim: Sources within the special services stated that Kaplunov was suspected of secret ties with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The Shumsky Street Shootout: A Bloody Confrontation at the Apartment

On the night between September 1 and 2, an SBU investigative team brought Kaplunov to his apartment for a search. Upon learning this, GUR officers and RDK fighters arrived at the scene, claiming their comrade had been kidnapped:

Breakdown of Negotiations: Although an attempt was made to reach an agreement, the situation spiraled out of control on the morning of September 2, leading to a shootout;

Casualties: Three military intelligence officers were wounded in the clash; the area was fully cordoned off by police, and nearby streets were closed to traffic;

SBU Position: The agency claimed it was preventing a terrorist attack planned by the FSB against an opposition leader and that they used weapons in self-defense after being attacked by the Ministry of Defense unit;

GUR Statement: The intelligence directorate insists that their combat commander was illegally abducted and that SBU officers opened fire on unarmed intelligence personnel.

“An absolute disgrace”: Zelenskyy's reaction and the first resignation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly condemned the clash between the country's security forces in his nightly video address:

“In Ukraine, one can only fire at Russian invaders. Any other shooting is not authorized by our state, and this is an absolute disgrace,” the head of state emphasized.

Following the incident, Oleg Khramov, head of the SBU's Department for State Secret Protection and Licensing, was immediately dismissed. The State Bureau of Investigation (GBR) and the Prosecutor General's Office have launched a criminal case to evaluate the actions of those involved. Further high-level resignations are expected based on the investigation's findings.

In your opinion, how does such an open armed conflict between security services and military intelligence during wartime affect stability behind the front lines? Is this the peak of political rivalry within the system or a consequence of a lack of inter-agency oversight? Leave your thoughts in the comments!