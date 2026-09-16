The behind-the-scenes secrets of the biggest bombshell to explode in the world football transfer market have finally been officially revealed. Having conquered Europe with Manchester City and become a continental champion with the Spanish national team, the planet's strongest defensive midfielder, Rodri, has explained the reasons why he rejected Real Madrid's offer and chose their arch-rivals, Catalonia's Barcelona. In an interview with the prestigious "Mundo Deportivo", the 28-year-old star admitted that he had planned to take a peaceful vacation after the World Cup, but a fierce race between the two giants left him without a break and forced him to make the most difficult choice of his career.

According to Rodri, although the Madrid superpower showed a very warm and serious attitude toward him, the project presented by Barcelona's sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick completely convinced him. As a result, the experienced player signed a long-term contract with the Blaugrana until the summer of 2030. So, what kind of program did Deco and Flick use to win Rodri over, why did Real's plans fail, and what kind of fresh breath will the Spanish star bring to the Catalan club?

"There was no vacation, because the choice was being decided": Rodri's confession

Transfer details in the words of the world's best midfielder:

Ruined vacation plans: Once the World Cup matches ended, Rodri intended to disconnect from football for at least two or three weeks and rest fully, but the pressure in the transfer market did not allow it;

The crossroads between two giants: On one side, Real Madrid led by Florentino Perez, and on the other, Barcelona starting a new era under Hansi Flick, fought to sign the player;

Mental pressure and decision-making: Rodri carefully analyzed the offers from both sides, prioritizing purely sporting interests and internal motivation rather than financial aspects.

Rejecting Real Madrid and the skill of the Flick-Deco duo

The main factors behind the Catalans' victory:

The difficulty of saying "no" to Madrid: "It was truly very difficult to give a negative response to such a great club as Real, especially considering how warmly and sincerely they treated me during the negotiations," said Rodri;

Deco's sporting project: Catalan sporting director Deco and German head coach Hansi Flick explained in detail to the player that the team's playing style would be built entirely around his leadership in the center;

Desire to grow as a player: Thinking about where he could achieve greater success, satisfy his inner thirst for new historic victories, and take his skills to a new level, Rodri chose the Barca option.

A new era until 2030: The new general of the Camp Nou

Changes arising from Rodri's move to Barcelona:

A six-year strategic deal: The long-term contract signed between the player and the club until the summer of 2030 means that Barcelona's long-term strategic plans are built around Rodri in the center;

Putting an end to the void after Busquets: The Catalans, who struggled to find defensive balance in the center ever since Sergio Busquets left the club, finally secured the most complete defensive midfielder in world football;

A new peak for El Clasico intrigue: The product of Atletico Madrid and the Manchester City legend stepping onto the Santiago Bernabeu pitch in Barca colors will turn future classic confrontations into an even more dramatic and uncompromising battle.

This historic decision by Rodri not only turned Barcelona into a primary contender for the European throne once again, but also brought an end to one of the biggest transfer intrigues in world football.

In your opinion, was Rodri's choice of Barcelona by rejecting Real Madrid the rightest decision of his career, or could he have won more trophies in Madrid? How many Champions League trophies can a Rodri-led Barca under Hansi Flick lift above their heads until 2030? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational world football transfer confession analysis with all football enthusiasts and fans of Barca and Real!