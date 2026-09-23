Kylian Mbappe misses France training due to flu symptoms

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Kylian Mbappe misses France training due to flu symptoms

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe was unable to participate in full group training at Clairefontaine due to flu symptoms ahead of the Nations League matches. According to Goal.com, the Real Madrid forward missed the outdoor session and had to train indoors, which has become the first major headache for new head coach Zinedine Zidane. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

This minor issue at the training base on the outskirts of Paris temporarily hindered the 27-year-old's preparation to lead the team in crucial matches. This gathering marks the first major test for Zinedine Zidane since taking charge of the national team.

Upcoming difficult away trips

The France national team faces a very tight schedule and difficult away matches ahead. The team will travel to Turkey on Friday, September 25, and play against Belgium three days later. At the beginning of October, the French face Italy at home and Belgium away again.

Four consecutive matches will certainly put the national team's squad depth to a serious test. In such a situation, the presence of the team leader is of vital importance for the coaching staff.

Medical staff and recovery process

The Clairefontaine medical staff is monitoring the player's health and working to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible. As seasonal flu is common, the medical center hopes that Mbappe will join the general group as soon as the symptoms subside.

The player's participation in the match against Turkey will be decided based on his physical condition. Zinedine Zidane and his staff are expected to make a final decision on the starting lineup before the match.

Kylian MbappeFranceReal MadridZinedine ZidaneNations League
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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