Amirkhan Alikhodjayev to fight Russian opponent at Mangu 5 tournament

·4·Sport
Amirkhan Alikhodjayev to fight Russian opponent at Mangu 5 tournament

Ahead of the Mangu 5 tournament to be held tomorrow in Tashkent, a new bout has been announced. Uzbekistan MMA fighter Amirkhan Alikhodjayev will step into the octagon against Russia's Sharif Iskandarov.

The fight will take place in the welterweight division. Alikhodjayev's participation in the tournament was announced shortly before the start of the competition.

Amirkhan Alikhodjayev's statistics

Amirkhan Alikhodjayev has fought 20 matches during his professional career. He has claimed 13 victories and suffered 7 defeats.

The Uzbek fighter lost his last bout by knockout to Russia's Magomed Saliyev.

As for Sharif Iskandarov, he has competed in 5 fights so far, recording 4 wins and 1 loss.

Amirkhan Alikhodjayev to fight Russian opponent at Mangu 5 tournament

Tomorrow at the Mangu 5 tournament in Tashkent, the showdown between these two fighters will be in the spotlight of the fans.

Mangu 5Amirkhan AlikhodjayevSharif IskandarovTashkent MMA tournament
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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