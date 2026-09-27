Oppo Reno16t launched: compact screen and massive battery

According to Ixbt.com, Oppo has officially unveiled its new Reno16t smartphone for the domestic market, featuring interesting and unique specifications. This device is aimed at users who prefer compact gadgets, standing out by combining modern technology with an ultra-high-capacity battery. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

One of the most notable aspects of the smartphone is its dimensions and screen. The device is equipped with a 6.32-inch display, which can be classified as compact by today's standards. At the same time, the screen resolution is 2640×1216 pixels, supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate and a record-breaking peak brightness of 3600 nits.

Performance and technical capabilities

The device's hardware is also highly sophisticated. According to ixbt.com, the new model is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 SUPER SoC. This guarantees users high speed and stable performance in everything from daily tasks to demanding games and applications.

Buyers are offered two main memory configurations. The version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at approximately 550 USD, while the advanced model with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage costs 670 USD. The total weight of the device is only 191 grams.

Camera and durability

In terms of photography, the Oppo Reno16t proves to be competitive in its class. The main camera module features a 200 MP sensor. It is accompanied by a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50 MP telescopic lens. The front camera also provides high-quality 50 MP shots.

The battery section also stands out for its massive capacity. The smartphone is equipped with a 6700 mAh battery, supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging technology. This allows users to fully restore energy reserves in a short time.

Additional advantages of the device include an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, an infrared port for controlling home appliances, and high-level IP69K body protection.