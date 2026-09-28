New Sixunited WB81-H02 mini-PC the size of a smartphone unveiled

In the world of modern technology, the trend toward miniaturization of devices is reaching a new level. At the Intel Connection 2026 exhibition, the Chinese company Sixunited unveiled the ultra-compact WB81-H02 mini-PC, which has a volume of just 0.15 liters. According to ixbt.com, this device, comparable in size to a regular smartphone, embodies the power of a full-fledged PC despite its compact chassis. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The newly introduced next-generation mini-PC features a powerful Intel Core 7 processor from the Wildcat Lake family. The manufacturer states that users will be able to choose between six-core Core 7 350 or Core 7 360 models based on their needs. This high-performance processor works in tandem with modern LPDDR5X RAM and a high-speed PCIe 4.0 interface SSD.

Rich capabilities in a small chassis

Although the device's dimensions are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, engineers have not compromised on ports and connectivity. The WB81-H02 model is equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting modern peripherals and monitors, two USB-C ports, a full-sized USB-A port, and a gigabit Ethernet connector for stable wired internet. The device is also equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 module for wireless networks.

Another notable aspect of the device is that it supports power delivery via USB Power Delivery technology. This allows users to power the mini-PC using a standard smartphone charger without needing to search for specialized adapters.

Release date and price remain undisclosed

So far, Sixunited has not provided specific details on how the cooling system of this unique device is organized. It is speculated that a small fan or a passive cooling system might be used to dissipate heat in such a small volume with a powerful processor, but there is no official confirmation.

Additionally, the release date and estimated price of the Sixunited WB81-H02 mini-PC have not yet been announced. This information is expected to be revealed in the future.