The Portugal national team defeated Norway 2-1 away from home, continuing their successful campaign in the Nations League. As reported by Goal.com, head coach Jorge Jesus left the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and gave Gonçalo Ramos a spot in the starting XI, with the striker capitalizing on the opportunity to score the decisive goal. The hard-fought match in Oslo solidified the Portuguese side's dominance in the group. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The start of the match was favorable for the visitors. Early in the encounter, João Félix opened the scoring to put Portugal ahead. Following that, the hosts increased their intensity and found an equalizer. Notably, Erling Haaland scored his record-breaking 22nd Nations League goal to restore parity. Nevertheless, in the second half, the initiative shifted back to the visitors.

The decisive goal and the coach's trust

In the second half, following a blunder by Norwegian goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, Gonçalo Ramos reacted quickly to score his team's second goal. The 25-year-old striker also found the net on another occasion, but the VAR system disallowed the goal due to an infringement. Playing for 81 minutes before being replaced by Francisco Trincão, the striker brought his international tally to 29 appearances and 12 goals.

In an interview with Sport TV after the match, Gonçalo Ramos emphasized that team success is more important than personal achievements or media headlines. "Every moment is important. The most important thing is to show what I can do when called upon and help the team. This is the result of my hard work and everything I do on the pitch for the team, not just the goals," said the footballer.

Competition with Ronaldo and future plans

This victory maintained the Portugal national team's unbeaten and perfect run under Jorge Jesus. After this difficult away win, the team leads Group A4 with 6 points. Ramos's active performance and goal-scoring create an interesting selection dilemma for the head coach, as Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to play regularly in his pursuit of the 1,000-career-goal milestone.

Now, the Portugal national team will travel to Denmark on Thursday. Through his heroics in Oslo, Ramos is a serious contender to retain his starting spot in the upcoming match. Jesus's charges are aiming to win all their group games and are working on further improving their quality of play.