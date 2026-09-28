A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was registered in Uzbekistan

On September 28 at 09:03, an earthquake was recorded on the territory of Uzbekistan. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.6, and the focal depth was 15 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake is located in the Piskent district of Tashkent region. It was recorded 66 kilometers southeast of Tashkent city. Epicenter coordinates: 40.79 N, 69.69 E.

The tremors were felt in a number of Uzbekistan's regions. In particular:

• In Almalyk city – 3 points, 9 kilometers

• In Piskent district – 2–3 points, 23 kilometers

• In Akhangaran district – 2 points, 26 kilometers

• In Nurafshon city – 2 points, 40 kilometers

• In Angren city – 2 points, 41 kilometers

Detailed information about the earthquake is available on the smrm.uz website.