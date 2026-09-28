World Cup hero Vozinha complains about fame

Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Vozinha has spoken openly about the significant changes and difficulties in his personal life after becoming an internet sensation during the 2026 World Cup. The experienced shot-stopper admitted that due to excessive attention and constant harassment, he misses his quiet daily routine and is ready to trade this fame for a normal life immediately. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with The Observer, the 40-year-old footballer noted that before the start of the tournament, he lived a quiet and peaceful life at the Portuguese second-division club Chaves, but the tournament changed his entire existence. In the first round of the group stage against the Spain national team, the goalkeeper made seven crucial saves, contributing significantly to securing a 0-0 draw for his team.

Unexpected explosion on social media

Due to a shout-out during a live broadcast by Brazil's CazeTV , the number of the goalkeeper's Instagram followers jumped from 56 to over a million within a few hours after the final whistle. As messages flooded his phone in the dressing room, a catering staff member jokingly told him he had billions of followers, which journalists later confirmed in the mixed zone.

Due to the unexpected public clamor and attention, the football federation had to call his former agent for help to control the situation. Nevertheless, the goalkeeper decided to turn off all Instagram notifications to focus entirely on football.

Advertising offers and strict principles

According to The Observer, following the player's rise in popularity, numerous commercial offers and partnership messages poured in. However, Vozinha stated that he only partnered with one project during the competition — UFL Mobile — and strictly decided that he would never work with brands related to tobacco, alcohol, or gambling in the future.

Noting that most people only see the positive sides of fame and popularity, the experienced goalkeeper said about his life today and his former quiet days: "If I were offered to choose between my life today or my previous life, I would undoubtedly choose my old, simple life."