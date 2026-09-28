A record is set in Turkey by cooking 6,840 liters of beans

·43·World
A record is set in Turkey by cooking 6,840 liters of beans

At an event dedicated to showcasing the local agricultural heritage in the Turkish town of Kelkit, a huge amount of beans was prepared, setting a new Guinness World Records achievement.

On August 22, the organizers prepared nearly 1,807 gallons, or 6,840 liters of cooked beans. This amount is equivalent to approximately 15,000 cans of beans.

The record-setting event was jointly organized by the Kelkit Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Governorate of Gümüşhane, and the Municipality of Kelkit.

The Kelkit region is famous for its local bean variety known as Kelkit Şeker Fasulyesi. It is considered one of the notable agricultural products of this region.

Oshpazlar va rasmiylar ulkan qozonda ovqat pishirib, Ginnes rekordini nishonlamoqda.

The organizers informed the representatives of Guinness World Records that this result is of historical significance for Kelkit, Gümüşhane, and the entire region. They noted that the record demonstrated local agricultural traditions, products grown in the region, and the joint labor of the population.

Thus, Kelkit captured the world record for cooking beans in the largest pot. The new result surpassed the previous record of 1,479.36 gallons.

This achievement was also received with great pride by the residents of Kelkit. The record was assessed not only as an opportunity to promote local agricultural products, but also to showcase Kelkit's agrarian identity in the international arena.

KelkitKelkit Şeker FasulyesiGuinness World RecordsGovernorate of Gümüşhane
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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