Aytjan Khalmakhanov defeats Japanese opponent to become Asian champion

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Aytjan Khalmakhanov defeats Japanese opponent to become Asian champion

Another gold medal has been added to the Uzbek delegation's tally in Aichi-Nagoya. Competing in the Greco-Roman wrestling –67 kg weight category, Aytjan Khalmakhanov defeated host country representative Kyotaro Sogabe 3:2 in the final to become the Asian Games champion.

This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan.

3:2 in the final — a victory equal to a championship

The most important match of the tournament for Aytjan Khalmakhanov took place precisely in the final. Standing across from him was not only a strong opponent, but also a representative of the host nation, Kyotaro Sogabe.

As expected, the bout on the mat was uncompromising. In a final where a fierce battle was fought for every point, Khalmakhanov prevailed with a final score of 3:2.

This one-point margin earned the Uzbek athlete the Asian Games championship title.

Aytjan Khalmakhanov — Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games champion!

A major test against the host athlete

Competing against the Japanese representative in the final meant extra pressure for Khalmakhanov. The host athlete fought for the championship in front of his home fans.

However, Aytjan Khalmakhanov did not lose his composure at the decisive moment.

The 3:2 victory showed that he made effective use of every opportunity in the final. Most importantly, by maintaining his lead until the end of the bout, the Uzbek wrestler secured the championship.

Another gold for Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's athletes continue to compete for medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Khalmakhanov's championship became another valuable result for the country's delegation. Winning the final is particularly noteworthy in a sport like Greco-Roman wrestling, where strength and tactical skill are decisive.

The 3:2 victory over the representative of the host country made this gold medal an even more brilliant achievement.

The most important number of the final — 3:2

In wrestling, victory is sometimes determined not by a large margin, but by winning by just a single point.

Aytjan Khalmakhanov's final was one such match. The 3:2 result shows how tense the bout was.

However, on the podium, scores are not recorded, only victories. And for Khalmakhanov, this number will now be associated with the Asian Games championship.

The gold medal goes to Uzbekistan!

The medal race for our country's athletes continues at the Asian Games taking place in the cities of Aichi and Nagoya.

Aytjan Khalmakhanov has now become one of the latest athletes to raise the flag of Uzbekistan to the highest step of the podium.

He defeated the host Japanese wrestler 3:2 in the final and became the Asian Games champion in Greco-Roman wrestling in the –67 kg weight category.

On home soil, in the decisive final, and with just a one-point advantage — Aytjan Khalmakhanov presented Uzbekistan with yet another gold.

Aytjan KhalmakhanovAichi-Nagoya 2026Asian GamesGreco-Roman wrestling
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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