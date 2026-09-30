Bitter semifinal: Uzbekistan U-23 loses to Japan in a penalty shootout (8:9)

In the most intense and dramatic second semifinal of the Asian Games football tournament, the Uzbekistan U-23 national team faced Japan and suffered a painful defeat. Ravshan Haydarov's charges started the match very actively, taking the lead as early as the 8th minute with a precise shot by Sardor Bahromov following a pass from Saydxon Hamidov. However, after regulation and extra time ended in a 1:1 draw, the name of the finalist was decided in a nerve-racking penalty shootout.

In the long-drawn "football lottery" where both sides scored almost flawlessly, luck smiled upon the Japanese — 8:9. Thus, having missed out on the opportunity to win the gold medal, the Uzbekistan youth team will now face China in the match for the Asian Games bronze medals, while Japan will test its strength against South Korea in the final.

"Hope in the 8th minute, a 120-minute battle, and a dramatic lottery score of 8:9": 5 key facts

The most important highlights of the semifinal clash between the youth teams of Uzbekistan and Japan:

Bitter defeat in the penalty shootout: Following a 120-minute draw (1:1), the penalty shootout ended 8:9 in favor of Japan;

Fast goal by Sardor Bahromov: The goal scored in the 8th minute through the cooperation of Hamidov and Bahromov put our representatives ahead early;

Japanese equalization: The Japanese youth increased pressure in the second half, taking the game into extra time and penalties;

Clash against China for the bronze medal: Ravshan Haydarov's team did not say goodbye to the tournament; our representatives will take the field against China for 3rd place (bronze);

Final pairing fully formed: Japan and reigning champions South Korea will clash in the final for the main gold medal of the Asian Games.

Full protocol and result classification of the Uzbekistan U-23 — Japan U-23 semifinal match

Match parameters, goals scored, lineups, and the look of the next stage:

Competition and analysis criteria Uzbekistan U-23 national team Japan U-23 national team Final score 1 : 1 (on penalties — 8 : 9) 1 : 1 (9 : 8 win on penalties) Goal for Uzbekistan Sardor Bahromov (8th minute, assist: S. Hamidov) Equalized and maintained balance Starting lineup (Starting 11) Muratbayev, Hamidov, Murtazayev, Rizaqulov, Bahromov, Saydnurullayev, O‘rinboyev (c), Jumayev, To‘lqinbekov, Fayzullayev, Karimov Pisano, Kosugi, Tsuchiya, Nagano, Ishivatari, Yasuda, Michivaki, Ishii, Furuya, Mori, Ishibashi Substitutions made Ibraimov (13), Xayrullayev (66), Reimov (117), Shodiboyev (86) Reserves utilized until extra time Cautions (Yellow cards) None recorded Keita Kosugi (52nd minute) Next stage and task 3rd place match (Bronze medal): Opponent — China FINAL (For the gold medal): Opponent — South Korea

Tactical and football expertise: Why didn't the penalty shootout favor our representatives?

Conclusions of football experts, tactical analysts, and commentators:

"Forced substitution in the 13th minute and disruption of plans": Saydumarxon Saydnurullayev getting injured right at the start of the match and leaving the field in the 13th minute partially changed plans in the center of the attack; Muhammadali O‘rinboyev's substitution in the 66th minute also created problems in holding up the ball in the front line;

Nerve endurance and penalty drama: The 8:9 score shows that the teams did not give in to each other until the last breath, until almost all outfield players took shots; under such high psychological pressure, the penalty lottery often depends on a momentary stroke of luck and goalkeeper reaction rather than skill;

Focus and the task of taking bronze: It is necessary to quickly restore psychological state without getting depressed by the semifinal defeat; the bronze medal match against China awaits ahead, and securing a place on the Asian Games podium is a matter of great honor for Ravshan Haydarov's team.

In your opinion, what caused the Uzbekistan U-23 national team's defeat to Japan in the penalty shootout the most — fatigue, lack of experience, or simply bad luck? Will our representatives be able to recover and win the bronze medal in the match against China? Leave your thoughts in the comments, support our youth team, and share this analysis of the dramatic match with all football enthusiasts!