"Seyran"'s hair analysis tests positive for cocaine

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"Seyran"'s hair analysis tests positive for cocaine

Reports have surfaced in Turkish media regarding the drug test results of famous actress Afra Saraçoğlu. According to information, cocaine was detected in the actress's hair sample.

This result became known following forensic medical examinations conducted as part of an ongoing drug investigation involving celebrities in Turkey.

Afra Saraçoğlu is familiar to Uzbek audiences through her roles as Seyran in the series "Yalı Çapkını" ("Golden Boy") and in "Fazilet Hanım ve Kızları" ("Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters").

Meanwhile, the test result for actor Aras Bulut İynemli, who was also tested within the scope of this investigation, came back negative. It was reported that no prohibited substances were found in his analysis.

According to reports, the results of the forensic medical examination on this case have been included in the investigation files. Currently, reports circulating do not feature any new statements from either actor regarding their test results.

Thus, the analysis results of the two famous actors examined under the same investigation turned out differently.

Afra SaraçoğluTurkish mediadrugsTurkey forensic examination
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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