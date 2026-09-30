Jalgasbay Berdimuratov wins the bronze medal with a 9:1 score

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Jalgasbay Berdimuratov wins the bronze medal with a 9:1 score

The Uzbekistan delegation secured another medal in Aichi-Nagoya. Participating in the –87 kg weight category in Greco-Roman wrestling, Jalgasbay Berdimuratov defeated Shamil Ozhayev of Kazakhstan 9:1 in the bronze medal match.

This was reported by the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Decisive match for the bronze

For Berdimuratov, the bout was a crucial clash providing the opportunity to reach the podium. In the match against Kazakhstan's representative Shamil Ozhayev, our compatriot seized the advantage and ultimately won with a score of 9:1.

Thus, Jalgasbay Berdimuratov became the bronze medalist of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The representative of Uzbekistan climbed the podium in the –87 kg weight class.

Another prize for Uzbekistan

Berdimuratov's medal became another significant result for the Uzbekistan Greco-Roman wrestling delegation in Aichi-Nagoya.

Especially, the convincing 9:1 victory in the bronze medal match demonstrated that the Uzbek wrestler finished the competition with a worthy result.

The Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya continue. Uzbek athletes still have upcoming battles for new medals ahead.

And today, Jalgasbay Berdimuratov inscribed his name among the bronze medalists of the competition.

Jalgasbay BerdimuratovAichi-Nagoya Asian GamesGreco-Roman wrestlingMinistry of Sports of Uzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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