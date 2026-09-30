Sita Kadamboyeva wins the final and becomes Asian champion!

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Sita Kadamboyeva wins the final and becomes Asian champion!

The anthem of Uzbekistan rang out once more in Aichi-Nagoya. Competing on the tatami in the –52 kg weight category in judo, Sita Kadamboyeva defeated the representative of South Korea in the final to become the Asian Games champion.

This victory was another great joyful event for Uzbek judo. Kadamboyeva withstood the pressure at the most crucial moment and conquered the highest step of the podium.

All attention focused on the final

The final in the –52 kg weight category was the decisive contest of the competition for Sita Kadamboyeva.

On the tatami, the representative of South Korea tried to put up serious resistance against her. However, in the decisive moments, our compatriot made good use of her chances and finished the bout with a victory.

Thus, Kadamboyeva won the gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Not bronze, but gold!

Another important aspect of this result is that Sita Kadamboyeva finished the competition not just with a regular medal, but specifically with the championship title.

Every match at the Asian Games is a separate test for an athlete. However, passing the path to the final and being able to prove oneself in the decisive battle as well is one of the main factors determining the championship.

And Kadamboyeva spoke her mind in the final.

Sita Kadamboyeva — Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games champion!

Another gold news from Uzbek judo

Sita Kadamboyeva's victory is also of great importance for the delegation of Uzbekistan.

At the Asian Games currently underway in the cities of Aichi and Nagoya, our country's athletes are recording prize-winning results one after another. Uzbek representatives are also fiercely fighting for medals on the judo tatami.

And Kadamboyeva's championship became one of the brightest results of this struggle.

From tatami to the podium

In judo, a single mistake can change the fate of the entire competition. Therefore, for an athlete who has reached the final, every movement, every decision, and every second is extremely important.

Sita Kadamboyeva did not lose her composure on the biggest stage.

Defeating her opponent from South Korea, our compatriot raised the flag of Uzbekistan to the highest step of the podium.

This is not only a personal achievement for Sita Kadamboyeva, but also a great result for Uzbek judo.

Whose turn is it now?

Competitions in Aichi-Nagoya are still ongoing. This means that many more interesting matches and joyful news await Uzbekistan's fans.

And Sita Kadamboyeva fulfilled her duty — she defeated her opponent in the final and won the Asian Games championship.

Now her gold medal takes its rightful place among the brilliant results of the Uzbek delegation in Aichi-Nagoya.

The struggle that began on the tatami ended with gold on the podium. Sita Kadamboyeva — Asian Games champion!

Sita KadamboyevaAichi-Nagoya Asian GamesJudoAsian Games champion
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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