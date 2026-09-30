Legally blind man drives 240 km, gets caught by police

·38·World
Legally blind man drives 240 km, gets caught by police

In Great Britain, a legally blind man without a driver's license drove a car for nearly 240 kilometers. The incident drew widespread attention in the country.

It was revealed that 50-year-old Anthony Hall set off from his home in Huddersfield in a car belonging to his partner. He traveled towards Scotland via the M6 motorway.

The court was told that Hall navigated the road by following the taillights of trucks ahead of him. He stated that he had lost almost all of his vision two years ago.

On June 29 at night, police noticed the car driving dangerously on the motorway. Hall was pulled over after the vehicle repeatedly veered out of its lane.

During the check, it was found that he lacked a driver's license and insurance. In court, Hall pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without authorization, and a number of other violations.

The court sentenced him to 36 weeks in prison, but the sentence was suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to participate in a rehabilitation program and was banned from driving for a year.

Anthony HallGreat BritainM6 motorwaydangerous driving
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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