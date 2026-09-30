The situation surrounding the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, is escalating. After an independent commission found the club guilty of serious financial rule breaches, the massive club emblem outside the Etihad Stadium was defaced with offensive graffiti by unknown individuals. According to The Sun, some disgruntled fans directed their anger at the stadium infrastructure, causing a major public stir. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the official decision announced on Tuesday, the independent commission found Manchester City guilty on all counts regarding serious financial irregularities over a nine-year period, covering the 2009–2010 to 2017–2018 seasons. This ruling marks one of the most precarious and turbulent periods in the club's history, as the team now faces severe sporting sanctions.

Financial schemes and a £900 million discrepancy

According to the investigation results, the Manchester City leadership employed practices of creating fake contracts with commercial partners. These schemes served to artificially inflate club revenues and significantly understate expenses. As a result, it was determined that the club's financial figures were misrepresented by more than £900 million during the specified period.

Furthermore, the commission upheld most of the charges related to Manchester City's refusal to cooperate with investigators during the inquiry. Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters stated that the independent body's decision shows the club has systematically breached competition rules for nearly a decade, which could serve as a basis for unprecedented penalties.

The club's response and appeal plans

Despite the vandalism of the stadium and the heavy charges, the Manchester City leadership has categorically rejected the decision and maintains its full innocence. The club immediately issued a strong statement, claiming that the commission's findings contain clear material errors regarding law, principles, and facts, and labeled the decision as dangerous.

The club's statement noted: 'The club is innocent of the charges brought by the Premier League, and there is irrefutable evidence that fully supports our position on this matter.' Nevertheless, the scandalous situation and the radical actions of fans are casting a serious shadow over the team's reputation.