Historical record broken as rain falls in Tokyo for 35 days

·12·World
Historical record broken as rain falls in Tokyo for 35 days

Precipitation in the Japanese capital of Tokyo lasted for nearly five weeks, breaking the record in the history of meteorological observations.

It was revealed that precipitation was observed every day in the city center for 35 days. This became the longest continuous rainy period recorded since 1886. The previous record was 33 days in 2019.

In the first 28 days of September, 629 millimeters of precipitation fell in central Tokyo. This is nearly three times the usual indicator for September. At the same time, the monthly precipitation amount approached the historical indicator of 670.9 millimeters recorded in 1958.

Experts stated that the prolonged precipitation was influenced by the persistence of an autumn rain front, low-pressure areas, and consecutively approaching typhoons.

Due to the precipitation, sunny days in Tokyo also sharply decreased. Throughout September, the city center received only 45.8 hours of sunlight.

The phenomenon also affected agriculture. Heavy rains damaged crops in some areas, putting pressure on product prices.

Tokyo precipitationJapan precipitationmeteorological recordSeptember rain
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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