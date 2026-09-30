Turabek Khabibullayev reaches Asian Games final

Uzbekistan boxer Turabek Khabibullayev has secured a ticket to the final at the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Competing in the -90 kg weight category, the athlete defeated India's Kapil Pokharia in the semifinals to earn the right to fight for the gold medal.

The semifinal bout was of decisive importance for Khabibullayev. From the very beginning of the fight, the Uzbek boxer kept the initiative in his hands and tried to impose his style on the opponent.

At the end of the bout, the judges awarded the victory to Khabibullayev — 4:1.

A confident semifinal from Khabibullayev

Turabek Khabibullayev acted actively in the fight against Kapil Pokharia. The Uzbek boxer responded adequately to the opponent's attacks and maintained the advantage throughout the bout.

The final decision of the judges also confirmed this advantage.

Turabek Khabibullayev — 4:1 winner.

With this result, he advanced to the final of the Asian Games.

Now the goal is the gold medal

The main task for Khabibullayev at Aichi–Nagoya 2026 has now come closer. In the final, the Uzbek boxer will step into the ring for the highest prize of the competition — the gold medal.

His opponent in the final and the time of the fight will be announced later.

Turabek Khabibullayev's advance to the final is also an important result for the Uzbekistan boxing team. Now all attention is focused on the decisive bout in the -90 kg weight category.

The Uzbek boxer will fight one more match to become the Asian champion at Aichi–Nagoya 2026.