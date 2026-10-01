Ousmane Dembélé clarifies his relationship with Kylian Mbappé

France national team forward Ousmane Dembélé has firmly denied reports of a rift with his teammate Kylian Mbappé. According to Goal.com, rumors of a cooling relationship between the players spread following comments made ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Addressing the issue ahead of the team's next Nations League match, Dembélé emphasized that there are no problems between the two players and that their friendship remains as strong as ever. The forward, who joined the training camp for the upcoming fixtures, decided to put an end to the rumors circulating in the media.

The interview that sparked the rumors

The misunderstanding was caused by an interview Kylian Mbappé gave to France Football. In it, the forward mentioned the differences in their career paths, stating: "He was always seen as a talented player, while I was always the chosen one."

In response, Ousmane Dembélé expressed his views in an interview with the Ligue 1 Plus channel. "I always worked hard in the back of the class. Throughout my career, I haven't talked much, I've just worked. I was rewarded for my great season with PSG last year, and we'll see about this year," the player said.

Focus on the pitch and future plans

Ousmane Dembélé, who is expected to wear the captain's armband if Kylian Mbappé does not play in the match against Italy, stated that he does not pay attention to social media gossip. He firmly emphasized that at his age, he has no intention of commenting on such trivial disagreements.

"We have talked. We sit side by side at the table, there is no problem," Dembélé said. He also added that he is focusing all his attention solely on the game on the green pitch.