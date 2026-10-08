Dana White makes sensational statement on UFC's current real value

Dana White, the head of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), the world's largest mixed martial arts promotion, has made a bold statement regarding the company's current market value. According to the organization's president, considering recent major broadcasting deals and trends in the global sports market, the UFC brand could be valued at $50 billion.

Speaking on the show The Diary, White compared this figure to the sales of the most valuable clubs in the sports industry.

“We bought it for $2 million”: The phenomenon of success

Recalling the early years when he took over the management of the promotion, Dana White highlighted the immense growth achieved in a short period:

Period of disbelief: “When I first started in this business, very few people believed in it. Most considered this direction unpromising,” the organization's head recalled;

$2 million investment: In 2001, the organization, which was on the verge of crisis, was acquired for just $2 million and has today grown into one of the most profitable sports projects on the planet;

Comparison with the Lakers: “If the legendary NBA club 'Los Angeles Lakers' was sold for $12.5 billion, the UFC is now worth at least $50 billion,” White noted.

Record-breaking deal with Paramount

A recently signed media contract provided a major impetus for the sharp increase in the promotion's financial value:

$7.7 billion deal: A 7-year exclusive partnership agreement was signed between the UFC and Paramount, one of the world's major media holdings;

Control of media broadcasts: This agreement includes rights for live broadcasting of fights and global distribution of digital content;

New record in the sports market: Generating over $1 billion annually, this historic contract proves that the audience reach and commercial attractiveness of the UFC brand have reached a new stage.

Having transformed from small tournaments into a global media giant in just over 20 years, the UFC has today become one of the most valuable and influential assets not only in the combat sports industry, but in global professional sports as a whole.