The 10th round of Ligue 1 was successful for the capital's teams. At the Parc des Princes, PSG, led by Luis Enrique, secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Troyes.

In another notable clash of the round, Paris FC, which is becoming the sensation of Ligue 1, defeated Auxerre away and moved directly to 2nd place in the tournament table.

Zabarnyi's lone goal and Torres's scoreless streak

Although the Parisians had a significant advantage in the match against Troyes, they faced difficulties breaking through the opponent's defense:

Decisive strike from a defender: The only goal that decided the outcome of the match was scored in the 39th minute — after a set-piece, Ilya Zabarnyi accurately targeted the opponent's goal, securing a valuable victory for his team;

Ferran Torres fails to find the target again: Although Spanish forward Ferran Torres, who played the full 90 minutes in PSG's attacking line, showed activity, he was forced to finish another match without a goal;

A 'clean sheet' for Safonov: Goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and the defensive line neutralized the visitors' few counterattacks without errors, maintaining the score.

Another away victory for Paris FC

Paris FC, which is on the rise in the league, successfully passed a serious test on the field of Auxerre:

Sinayoko's strike: The goal scored by Lassine Sinayoko in the 63rd minute secured a confident 1-0 away victory for the capital club.

Tournament table: Paris clubs in the lead

After the results of the 10th round, an interesting picture has emerged at the top of the French championship: