«Lugano» scores 4 goals against «Luzern», Behruz Karimov's goal disallowed

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«Lugano» scores 4 goals against «Luzern», Behruz Karimov's goal disallowed

In the 10th round of the Swiss Super League, competition leader «Lugano» hosted «Luzern» on home turf, defeating their opponent convincingly with a score of 4:0. The hosts maintained complete dominance throughout the match and secured an important, resounding victory.

Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov started the match in the starting lineup and was at the center of intense battles and notable episodes on the pitch.

Match Chronicle and dos Santos's Brace

«Lugano»'s attacking line kept relentless pressure on the opponent's defense from start to finish:

  • Early goal in the 12th minute: Daniel dos Santos accurately finished a dangerous attack by the hosts to open the scoring;

  • Own goal and mounting pressure (61st minute): In the second half, «Luzern» player Ruben Dantas Fernandes unexpectedly sent the ball into his own net, making it 2:0;

  • Brace and final point: In the 78th minute, dos Santos scored his second goal, sealing a brace. Near the end of the match, in the 87th minute, Derek Moncada hit the visitors' net for the fourth time, putting an end to the landslide score.

Behruz Karimov's Participation: Yellow Card and Disallowed Goal

Our compatriot performed reliably and actively in «Lugano»'s defense, though the match was filled with emotional moments for him:

  • Early yellow card (4th minute): Right at the start of the game, Behruz committed a foul while stopping an opponent's attack and was cautioned by the head referee;

  • Disallowed goal (69th minute): Despite being a defender, Karimov joined the attack and scored a brilliant goal against the opponent. However, according to video replays and the referee's decision, the goal was disallowed due to offside;

  • Substitution in the 74th minute: The coaching staff decided to substitute our compatriot in the 74th minute after he had fulfilled his primary task.

Sole Leadership in the Standings

This resounding result further strengthened «Lugano»'s position in the championship race:

  • «Lugano» (1st place): After 10 rounds, they brought their points tally to 28, solidly cementing their sole leadership in the championship table;

  • «Luzern» (8th place): Having suffered a crushing defeat away from home, the team remains in 8th place in the standings with 12 points.

Match Sheet

  • Swiss Super League. 10th Round

    «Lugano» — «Luzern» 4:0

    Goals: Daniel dos Santos (12, 78), Ruben Dantas Fernandes (61, own goal), Derek Moncada (87).

  • Yellow card: Behruz Karimov (4).

LuganoLuzernDaniel dos SantosSwiss Super League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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