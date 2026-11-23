The clash between Liverpool and Manchester United, one of the biggest rivalries in English football, was dominated by the Merseysiders. The visitors faced a serious problem right at the start of the match — Yoro was sent off in the 8th minute.

In the 11th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool defeated Manchester United at home by a large margin. The Merseysiders secured a 4-0 victory, bringing their total points in the championship to 21. The visitors were forced to play with ten men from the 8th minute of the match.

Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, Liverpool soon opened the scoring. Dominik Szoboszlai put his team ahead in the 10th minute. Shortly after, in the 13th minute, Florian Wirtz also scored, strengthening the hosts' lead.

The 8th-minute red card and the two goals scored within the first 13 minutes determined the fate of the match.

Liverpool did not stop in the second half

After the break, the Merseysiders continued their attacking play. In the 66th minute, Ngumoa extended the lead to 3-0. In the 82nd minute, Munoz found the back of the net to set the final score of the match at 4-0.

Although Manchester United made a number of substitutions during the game, they could not stop the opponent's pressure. Liverpool secured a resounding victory and earned three important points.

The situation in the Premier League has changed

After this victory, Liverpool increased their points tally to 21, moving up to 4th place in the English Premier League table.

For Manchester United, this defeat is another difficult result. The Manchester club remains in 19th place in the table with 8 points.

Liverpool — Manchester United 4-0

Goals:

10' — Szoboszlai

13' — Wirtz

66' — Ngumoa

82' — Munoz Red card:

8' — Yoro (Manchester United) Yellow card:

62' — Barcola (Liverpool)

Starting lineups

Liverpool: Alisson, van Dijk, Araujo (Gomez, 86), Barcola (Munoz, 72), Isak (Koumas, 86), Gakpo, Kerkez, Mac Allister (Nyoni, 72), Ngumoa (Frimpong, 82), Szoboszlai, Wirtz.

Manchester United: Lammens, Cunha (Zirkzee, 46), Dalot, de Ligt, Dorgu (Mazraoui, 65), Fernandes, Mainoo (Andrey Santos, 87), Martinez, Mbeumo (Maguire, 22), Tielemans (Mount, 65), Yoro.