Phone-free dining project for families to launch in 15 Italian restaurants

15 restaurants on the Italian island of Sardinia are participating in a pilot project that encourages families to refrain from using phones and other electronic devices during meals. This was reported by The Guardian.

The project, titled "Dining Without Screens" ("A tavola senza schermi"), will run for one month. Its main goal is to encourage parents and children to talk to each other instead of being distracted by phones while eating.

As part of the project, families who put their phones aside will be provided with a special kit. It will contain games to play with children, drawing materials, and a guide with recommendations for parents on the use of digital devices.

The initiative was developed in partnership with Anna Kau, the ombudsman for children's and adolescents' rights in Sardinia, and the regional branch of the Fipe-Confcommercio organization. The project aims to increase face-to-face communication during family meals and prevent children from becoming overly dependent on electronic devices.

The experiment will initially be conducted in 15 restaurants. If the results are positive, there are plans to voluntarily expand the initiative to other restaurants.