Phone-free dining project for families to launch in 15 Italian restaurants

·38·World
Phone-free dining project for families to launch in 15 Italian restaurants

15 restaurants on the Italian island of Sardinia are participating in a pilot project that encourages families to refrain from using phones and other electronic devices during meals. This was reported by The Guardian.

The project, titled "Dining Without Screens" ("A tavola senza schermi"), will run for one month. Its main goal is to encourage parents and children to talk to each other instead of being distracted by phones while eating.

As part of the project, families who put their phones aside will be provided with a special kit. It will contain games to play with children, drawing materials, and a guide with recommendations for parents on the use of digital devices.

The initiative was developed in partnership with Anna Kau, the ombudsman for children's and adolescents' rights in Sardinia, and the regional branch of the Fipe-Confcommercio organization. The project aims to increase face-to-face communication during family meals and prevent children from becoming overly dependent on electronic devices.

The experiment will initially be conducted in 15 restaurants. If the results are positive, there are plans to voluntarily expand the initiative to other restaurants.

SardiniaDining Without ScreensAnna KauFipe-Confcommercio
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"Juventus" barely escapes defeat in Sardinia"Juventus" barely escapes defeat in Sardinia12 October 06:44€9 Million Yacht Sinks€9 Million Yacht Sinks17 August 14:0213 hours in a restroom: Belgian MP locked inside and trapped all night13 hours in a restroom: Belgian MP locked inside and trapped all night17 September 21:46Mysterious restaurant in India: customers dine among gravesMysterious restaurant in India: customers dine among graves2 September 22:24Thai girl is dating twin brothers at the same timeThai girl is dating twin brothers at the same time21 October 08:55Lunch by the Grave: Would You Dine in a Restaurant Located Among Graves in India?Lunch by the Grave: Would You Dine in a Restaurant Located Among Graves in India?26 July 08:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Ghanaian false prophet is building ships to save humanity
Ghanaian false prophet is building ships to save humanity