Watch the goals scored in the "Pakhtakor" - "Al-Qadsiah" match

The 2nd round of the AFC Elite AFC Champions League kicked off in Tashkent. "Pakhtakor" hosted "Al-Qadsiah" at home and avoided defeat in the dying minutes.

Doston Hamdamov responded with a penalty to the goal scored by Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who joined from Manchester City.

Brendan Rodgers' team brought their points to 4 and temporarily became the leaders. Meanwhile, "Pakhtakor" is in 7th place with 2 points after their second consecutive draw.

Elite ACL. Matchday 2

Pakhtakor — Al-Qadsiah 1:1

October 12, "Pakhtakor" Stadium

Goals: Doston Hamdamov (89) — Tijjani Reijnders (35).