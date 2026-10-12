"Pakhtakor" draws with "Al Qadisiyah" in the ACL

·3·Sport
"Pakhtakor" draws with "Al Qadisiyah" in the ACL

Within the framework of the AFC Champions League Elite Western Region, Tashkent's «Pakhtakor» club took to the pitch against Saudi Arabia's «Al Qadisiyah» team. The match ended in a 1:1 draw. The guests opened the scoring first, and later «Pakhtakor» restored the balance via a penalty.

«Al Qadisiyah» player Tijjani Reijnders scored in the 35th minute to put his team ahead. «Pakhtakor» escaped defeat thanks to a penalty converted by Dostonbek Khamdamov in the 89th minute.

According to the match statistics, «Al Qadisiyah» dominated possession with 54 percent. For «Pakhtakor», this indicator made up 46 percent.

The hosts were also ahead in the number of shots towards the goal: «Pakhtakor» took 19 shots, while the opponent took 15. However, shots on target were higher for «Al Qadisiyah», 3 against 2.

In corner kicks, the Saudis prevailed with a score of 7:5. The number of passes was 521 for «Al Qadisiyah» and 449 for «Pakhtakor». In terms of fouls, «Pakhtakor» broke the rules 9 times, and the opponent 13 times. Both teams received one yellow card each.

PakhtakorAl QadisiyahDostonbek KhamdamovTijjani ReijndersAFC Champions League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

What lineup will "Pakhtakor" field against Saudi stars?What lineup will "Pakhtakor" field against Saudi stars?Today 18:20What kind of team is «Al Qadisiya», «Pakhtakor»'s opponent in today's AFC Champions League Elite Matchday 2?What kind of team is «Al Qadisiya», «Pakhtakor»'s opponent in today's AFC Champions League Elite Matchday 2?Today 17:00Cannavaro’s Trust, a Dip in Form and a New Legionnaire: Dostonbek Hamdamov Speaks CandidlyCannavaro’s Trust, a Dip in Form and a New Legionnaire: Dostonbek Hamdamov Speaks Candidly12 August 06:13Big win for Paxtakor: They thrash Al Hussein and reach the AFC Champions League Elite!Big win for Paxtakor: They thrash Al Hussein and reach the AFC Champions League Elite!11 August 22:40Hamdamov decides the derby: Pakhtakor closes in on the leaderHamdamov decides the derby: Pakhtakor closes in on the leader26 July 22:37Al-Qadsiah Sign Tijjani Reijnders for €61 MillionAl-Qadsiah Sign Tijjani Reijnders for €61 Million20 August 09:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov