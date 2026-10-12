"Pakhtakor" draws with "Al Qadisiyah" in the ACL

Within the framework of the AFC Champions League Elite Western Region, Tashkent's «Pakhtakor» club took to the pitch against Saudi Arabia's «Al Qadisiyah» team. The match ended in a 1:1 draw. The guests opened the scoring first, and later «Pakhtakor» restored the balance via a penalty.

«Al Qadisiyah» player Tijjani Reijnders scored in the 35th minute to put his team ahead. «Pakhtakor» escaped defeat thanks to a penalty converted by Dostonbek Khamdamov in the 89th minute.

According to the match statistics, «Al Qadisiyah» dominated possession with 54 percent. For «Pakhtakor», this indicator made up 46 percent.

The hosts were also ahead in the number of shots towards the goal: «Pakhtakor» took 19 shots, while the opponent took 15. However, shots on target were higher for «Al Qadisiyah», 3 against 2.

In corner kicks, the Saudis prevailed with a score of 7:5. The number of passes was 521 for «Al Qadisiyah» and 449 for «Pakhtakor». In terms of fouls, «Pakhtakor» broke the rules 9 times, and the opponent 13 times. Both teams received one yellow card each.