A ranking of the most popular clubs in European and world football based on their ability to attract fans to the stadium has been published. According to Transfermarkt data, Borussia Dortmund ranks first in the world for average home game attendance in the 2026/2027 season. Inter, Bayern, Milan, and Real Madrid also secured spots in the top five.

In football, a club's strength cannot be measured solely by on-field results, trophies, or market value. The fans filling the stadium, the trust in the team, and the atmosphere at every home match are also key factors that define a club's prestige.

The German portal Transfermarkt has released a ranking of clubs based on the average number of spectators at home matches during the 2026/2027 season. The list includes clubs from Germany, Italy, Spain, England, and Brazil.

Borussia Dortmund took the top spot in the ranking with an average attendance of 81,365.

Borussia Dortmund — the club with the highest attendance in the world

The Dortmund club outperformed its rivals in the ranking. On average, 81,365 fans watch Borussia's home matches from the stands.

This achievement by the German club distinguishes it not only within the country but also as one of the most popular teams in world football.

In second place is the Italian club Inter. On average, 75,214 fans attend the Milanese side's home matches. Third place is held by Bayern Munich with a figure of 75,000.

TOP 10 clubs in the world with the highest home game attendance

According to Transfermarkt, the ranking for average home match attendance in the 2026/2027 season is as follows:

Rank Club Country Average Attendance 1 Borussia Dortmund Germany 81 365 2 Inter Italy 75 214 3 Bayern Germany 75 000 4 Milan Italy 74 545 5 Real Madrid Spain 73 614 6 Manchester United England 72 395 7 Atletico Spain 66 268 8 Roma Italy 65 728 9 Flamengo Brazil 64 711 10 Betis Spain 63 309

Italian and Spanish clubs make up the majority

Italian clubs stand out in the ranking. Inter, Milan, and Roma have secured places in the top ten. From Spain, Real Madrid, Atletico, and Betis have entered the list.

Two German clubs — Borussia Dortmund and Bayern — are in the top three. Manchester United from England and Flamengo from Brazil also managed to enter the TOP 10.

The ranking is based on the average number of spectators at the clubs' home matches. This figure does not represent total seasonal attendance, but rather the average number of fans per home game.