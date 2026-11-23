The Uzbekistan youth team took the field against Jamaica in the 2nd round of the World Cup, securing a resounding 6:2 victory in an intense match that saw 8 goals scored.

The match held at the "Aspire" stadium in Doha started off difficult for our youth team: Brown opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Although Laziz Abduraimov equalized a minute later, Brown put Jamaica ahead again in the 25th minute. However, after that, the students of Sergey Chigodayev completely dominated the pitch.

Sadirjonov's benefit and the situation in the group

Suhrob Sadirjonov, who found the back of the net in the 31st, 47th, and 58th minutes, recorded a hat-trick and decided the fate of the match. Towards the end of the game, Amirkhon Erkinov (79') and Ahror Ravshanbekov (90+2') also added their names to the scoresheet, sealing the big win.