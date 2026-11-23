We won 6:2 against the opponent: How did Uzbekistan make a comeback at the U-17 World Cup?
The Uzbekistan youth team took the field against Jamaica in the 2nd round of the World Cup, securing a resounding 6:2 victory in an intense match that saw 8 goals scored.
The match held at the "Aspire" stadium in Doha started off difficult for our youth team: Brown opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Although Laziz Abduraimov equalized a minute later, Brown put Jamaica ahead again in the 25th minute. However, after that, the students of Sergey Chigodayev completely dominated the pitch.
Sadirjonov's benefit and the situation in the group
Suhrob Sadirjonov, who found the back of the net in the 31st, 47th, and 58th minutes, recorded a hat-trick and decided the fate of the match. Towards the end of the game, Amirkhon Erkinov (79') and Ahror Ravshanbekov (90+2') also added their names to the scoresheet, sealing the big win.
After this victory, Uzbekistan has accumulated 3 points in Group E, while Jamaica remains with 0 points. In the second match of the group, the teams that won in the first round — Italy and Ivory Coast — are facing each other. Uzbekistan will take the field against the Italians in the final round of the group stage on November 26.
Group / Match
Result
Key events and scorers
Group E: Uzbekistan — Jamaica
6:2
Suhrob Sadirjonov (hat-trick), Abduraimov, Erkinov, Ravshanbekov
Group F: Tajikistan — Croatia
0:4
Benkotich (hat-trick, 2 penalties), Dedich
Group H: Spain — Fiji
15:0
Cruz (5 goals), Tomas (hat-trick), Truxillano (hat-trick)
Other matches of the day: 15 goals from Spain, defeat for Tajikistan
Within the framework of the 2nd round, Tajikistan (3 points) lost to Croatia (4 points) with a score of 0:4 in Group F. In Group H, Spain (6 points) scored a whopping 15 unanswered goals against Fiji (0 points), securing their spot in the playoffs ahead of schedule.
Match records
U-17 WC. Group E. 2nd round
Uzbekistan — Jamaica 6:2
November 23, Doha, "Aspire"
Goals: Laziz Abduraimov (9), Suhrob Sadirjonov (31, 47, 58), Amirkhon Erkinov (79), Ahror Ravshanbekov (90+2) — Brown (8, 25).
Uzbekistan U-17: Olim Shomurodov, Mashhurbek Abdusoliyev (Jahongirmirzo Uktamboyev, 46), Abubakr Rahimov (Nurmuhammad Uktamov, 66), Muhammadaziz Ruziboyev, Amirkhon Erkinov (Muhammadjon Mamatov, 85), Islom Ravshanov, Asilbek Aliyev, Mirkomil Murodov, Suhrob Sadirjonov (Muhammadodil Orifkhonov, 66), Mirjamol Anvarov, Laziz Abduraimov (Ahror Ravshanbekov, 56).
Group F
Tajikistan — Croatia 0:4
Goals: Benkotich (6 penalty, 50, 56 penalty), Dedich (59).
Group H
Spain — Fiji 15:0
Goals: Cruz (5, 10, 27, 57, 65), Tomas (12, 19, 35 penalty), Truxillano (25, 40, 51 penalty), Compani (43), Dominges (53, 74), Ramos (80).
In your opinion, will Sergey Chigodayev's students be able to secure a playoff spot in the decisive match against Italy on November 26? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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