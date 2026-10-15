World Cup: Uzbek swimmer climbs the podium in the 1500 meters

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World Cup: Uzbek swimmer climbs the podium in the 1500 meters

The next stage of the Swimming World Cup, hosted by the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, started successfully for the sports delegation of Uzbekistan. Representing our country in this prestigious competition, national team member Ilya Sibirtsev secured a spot in the top three in the 1500-meter freestyle swimming event.

Uzbekistan's athlete covered the distance at high speed, adding a bronze medal to our delegation's tally.

New Record: A historical 14-minute milestone

Ilya Sibirtsev's performance this time will be remembered not only for the medal, but also for a new benchmark:

  • Distance and Time: The Uzbek swimmer managed to cover the 1500-meter distance in 14 minutes and 43.97 seconds;

  • Uzbekistan record broken: This high result allowed Sibirtsev not only to climb the podium of the prestigious tournament, but also to break the national record of Uzbekistan in this discipline.

Competition in the 1500 meters: Podium finishers

In the fierce and uncompromising men's freestyle swimming competitions, the following results were recorded:

  • Lucas Henveaux (Belgium): Claimed the main prize of the competition — the gold medal — with a time of 14:33.14;

  • Oliver Papai (Hungary): Finished second with a time of 14:40.55, securing the silver medal;

  • Ilya Sibirtsev (Uzbekistan): Crossed the finish line third with a time of 14:43.97 and earned the bronze medal.

This result recorded at the Astana pool once again proves that the prestige of swimming in the international arena is growing for Uzbekistan.

Ilya SibirtsevAstanaSwimming World CupUzbekistan swimming record
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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